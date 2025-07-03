Why can’t moderates appeal to voters?

I see a democratic socialist may possibly be the next mayor of New York City, and I was wondering why. Politicians on the fringes can just run in either of the main political parties here in the good old USA.

I guess the reason is that the way it is set up, none of the small parties have a chance because the entrenched politicians make the rules! What I am complaining about is we don’t seem to have very many moderates in either party these days.

We are forced to vote for people who really don’t represent most of us at all. Why do we have to give up rights no matter who gets elected?

Mike Miller

Everett