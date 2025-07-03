Why have intelligence services if Trump already knows?

Why on earth any intelligent person would squander their credibility as Donald Trump routinely does is a mystery to me. The recent bunker-buster strike on Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility is a case in point.

Well before he had any facts on the matter, he was out there proclaiming, as fact, that Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.” Then he has to spend the next week arguing with his many intelligence agencies about why he is right and they are wrong. Perhaps it’s time to underwrite a new government source, The Department of Wishful Thinking.

Anthony Smith

Snohomish