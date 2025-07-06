Do we have to fix Congress to get them to act on Social Security?

Thanks to The Herald Editorial Board for weighing in (probably not for the first time) on the Social Security insolvency issue (“Congress must act on Social Security solvency,” The Herald, June 24). Why this soluble problem has yet to be fixed is shameful but not mystifying. As they wrote, “None of this … is outside of Congress’ constitutional mandate to address. Its willingness to do so is another matter.” Which is exactly the problem. Solutions exist (several were provided) and Congress knows it. They just won’t act.

I can’t be the only person inundated with surveys and polls begging for money to “Save Social Security!” Just yesterday, I received [another] “Official 2025 Democratic Survey” from the DNC. Frankly, I no longer bother replying to these types of unimaginative surveys.

For example, Question 1: “Which of President Trump’s priorities do you find most troubling?” [We’re to choose “up to three” from each of several long lists of “troubling” Trump ideas, and then (they hope) make a generous contribution.] When received back, I doubt most such surveys are even read, let alone tabulated, and if no moolah’s enclosed, assume (call me cynical) simply round-filed.

Congress seems to be doing exactly nothing about handling the impending Social Security fiasco. Completely unacceptable. We desperately need an improved legislature. Right now, the only qualifications for elected office concern citizenship and age. If we want a wiser legislative branch of government, we have to upgrade our expectations as to what qualities, knowledge, skills, ethics, etc., are needed in elected officials. And then insist upon candidates who fit the bill.

Candace Plog

Edmonds