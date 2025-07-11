Congress’ passage of tax cuts bill marked shameful day for GOP

This July 3 was one of the most shameful days in American history.

On that day, Congress passed President Trump’s horrendous tax and domestic policy bill. That bill gives massive tax breaks to the wealthy, many of whom pay little or no tax anyway, while slashing services for Americans in need and blowing up the federal budget deficit to unprecedented proportions.

Republican promises that they would not touch Medicaid were a lie. Because of this bill, people in dire need will be thrown off Medicaid and others who need to get it won’t. Rural hospitals will close. Hungry children will not get food.

Charitable organizations will not be able to compensate for these cuts but will have even more demand for their services than they have already. It will take our country years at least to recover from this body blow to the public welfare.

It is a shameful time for our country but most of all a shameful time for the Republicans, only a very few of whom spoke out against this despicable law. We can only hope and pray that Republicans will pay the price for this betrayal of public trust in upcoming elections.

Rev. Dr. Thomas C. Sorenson

Sultan