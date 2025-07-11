Tell senators to keep vaccine aid by rejecting recissions bill

The Senate could vote on a Trump administration-proposed rescissions package before July 18. The package aims to cut funding for foreign aid already appropriated for years by a bipartisan Congress. Included is The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. This stands as one of the most remarkable success stories in global health. Since its founding two decades ago, programs supported by the Global Fund have saved an estimated 65 million lives.

In the past year alone, 25 million people received antiretroviral therapy for HIV, 7.1 million were treated for tuberculosis, and 227 million mosquito nets were distributed to help prevent malaria. These record-breaking achievements reflect the extraordinary impact of the Global Fund partnership.

Another program to be cut is GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. Since 2000, GAVI has supported immunization of more than 1.1 billion children- preventing 18.8 million deaths

It would be a tragedy for the United States to abandon these life-saving programs.

Call Sen. Patty Murray at 202-224-2621 and Sen. Maria Cantwell at 202-224-6472.

If you have friends in other states, ask them to contact their senators.

Urge them to continue their support for these vital, life-saving programs.

Leslie and Michael Boyer

Bremerton