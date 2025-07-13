Social Security email was a false and partisan use of agency

I was appalled to get a spam email from the Social Security Administration full of partisan (and false) claims about the recently passed budget bill.

The federal government should not be using its database to push political claims; even true claims, let alone false ones. NBC, CBS, and the Washington Post report that contrary to statements in the email, the budget bill makes no changes to how Social Security benefits are taxed. (Instead, it creates a new temporary deduction for some seniors.)

And NBC quotes former Social Security Administration deputy commissions Jeff Nesbit as saying, “The agency has never issued such a blatant political statement. … The fact that Trump and his minions running SSA has done this is unconscionable.”

Apparently the president sees the entire Social Security database as available to him as a campaign misinformation platform.

All Americans, whether they agree with his policies or not, should be appalled at his commandeering the resources of the federal government for partisan lobbying.

Laura Hodge

Mountlake Terrace