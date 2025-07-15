Monroe unveils its new $17M City Hall and municipal court

Inside the council chambers in the new City of Monroe building on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside the office space of the new City of Monroe building on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside the lobby of the new City of Monroe Courts building on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People gather in the lobby of the new City of Monroe building on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas does a walking tour of the inside of the new City of Monroe building on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People gather for the flag raising outside of the new City of Monroe buildings on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Municipal Court Judge Jessica Ness cuts the ribbon in the new courtroom on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas talks to the crowd about the new “Imagine Monroe” city flag and symbol before the ribbon cutting on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

MONROE — Local and state officials celebrated the nearly completed Monroe City Hall and municipal court on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a new city flag.

Construction of the new municipal campus began in 2023, costing approximately $17 million, according to city officials. The sale of municipal bonds paid for the bulk of the project, while a real estate tax will provide for future property payments.

“As new people move here, they’re helping to contribute to the work that occurred,” Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas said Monday in public remarks.

The city hall building will hold new offices for all city departments, including administration, parks, public works and community development.

“One of the things that’s important to us here in Monroe is to make certain that we house as many of the services as we can underneath one roof,” Thomas said. “It’s our hope that, over time, that’ll help us be one city with one vision and our one vision reflects the community.”

Large windows alongside the sidewalk reveal the new council chambers to passersby. The public will see City Council members working for them, Thomas said, whether during the day or late into the night.

Minutes after the first ribbon cutting, officials repeated the ceremony for the new justice wing connected to the same building. A separate entrance provides public access while it remains connected to the rest of the building for employees. The wing includes an updated courtroom and a therapeutic court that offers a collaborative and community-focused approach for low-level quality of life crimes.

“We are committed to providing compassionate justice,” Monroe Municipal Court Judge Jessica Ness said during remarks Monday. “The program reduces crime, saves taxpayer dollars and increases public confidence in our local court system.”

State Sen. Keith Goehner attended the event, along with state House Reps. Mike Steele and Brian Burnett.

“We were very pleased to be able to support the request for the money to help with this facility,” Goehner said. “As a local government guy, I know this is where the work gets done for your community.”

The state provided $1.2 million to support construction of the therapeutic court.

A city vision statement titled “Imagine Monroe,” adopted in 2021, motivated the building’s architecture, which emphasizes natural light, indoor plants, stone and wood throughout to reflect the natural surroundings of the city.

“Imagine Monroe recognizes that we are a vibrant community that is surrounded by nature and open spaces,” Thomas said. “We want to be friendly. We want to meet people where they are.”

The plan for a new Monroe municipal campus began in 2008. At that time, officials decided to remodel the entire facility due to population growth and a deteriorating city hall, a building constructed originally as a car dealership in the 1960s.

Before the ribbon cutting, Mayor Thomas and City Council members raised the new Monroe City flag on the property for the first time.

In 2022, new branding work began for the city. During the next two years, residents and other sources provided input on the design plan. In March, the City Council unanimously voted for the new brand.

A blue and white flag displays the logo, which combines imagery of a mountain range, rivers and the Vaux’s Swift — Monroe’s official bird — to form a blue letter ‘M’.

“It’s nice to see something completed,” Thomas said in an interview. “Something that I know, when I started as a council member in 2003, that needed to get done. Something that I was part of in 2008 to approve. To see it come to completion today is a really wonderful thing.”

The new campus is not yet fully operational. City officials are expected to move in sometime in September, according to City Administrator Deborah Knight.

A new public works and parks operations building was completed in 2018. The next phase in the campus improvement plan is a police department remodel.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay