Some Democrats did question Biden’s fitness to run

Recently, a letter to the editor said that Democrats would not say they witnessed Joe Biden’s decline. That is incorrect. I and many of my friends who identify as pro-democracy, or as Democratic, were highly critical of Biden, and recognised his decline. We were also highly critical of his choice to run for a second term, and of the expediency in which Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed as the party nominee, even though we believed she was a well qualified candidate.

I respectfully suggest the letter’s author diversify his sources of news and information. Furthermore, I wonder if he would recognize the objective decline, corruption and self-interest of Donald Trump?

Jim Broadbent

Snohomish