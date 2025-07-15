State should have given ferry contract to shipyard here

The state of Washington’s decision to award its newest ferry construction contract to a Florida-based shipyard is not just disappointing, it’s an affront to our local maritime communities.

We have world-class shipbuilding capacity right here at home. Nichols Brothers Boat Builders on Whidbey Island and Dakota Creek Industries in Anacortes have delivered highly complex vessels to public and private clients for decades. These companies support hundreds of skilled, family-wage jobs and contribute directly to our local economy. Yet the state has chosen to send taxpayer-funded work to the other side of the country, bypassing proven, in-state builders.

Beyond jobs and economic impact, there are serious practical concerns. Washington state requires ongoing inspection and quality assurance throughout the construction process. Sending those oversight duties to Florida adds unnecessary travel costs, reduces effective supervision, and increases the risk of design or construction flaws. I wonder what the carbon footprint will be.

Even more concerning is the long-term impact on warranty services. When something goes wrong, and ferries, like all vessels, require service, the last thing we need is a shipyard on the opposite coast. Local shipyards can respond quickly, cost-effectively, and with a direct understanding of our marine conditions. That local responsiveness is lost when contracts go out of state.

Washington ferries should be built by Washington workers, for Washington communities. Our shipbuilders are ready. It’s time for the state to stand behind them.

Steve Myres

Langley