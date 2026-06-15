Lake Stevens woman dies from injuries in Snohomish crash

EVERETT — A driver has died nearly a month after a three-car crash on Highway 9 in Snohomish.

On May 16 before 7:30 p.m., a man driving in a Ford F150 crossed over the center line on Highway 9 near Avenue D and collided with two vehicles headed in the opposite direction, according to a release at the time from the Washington State Highway Patrol.

Kandi Ramirez, 46-year-old woman from Lake Stevens, was driving a Chevy Equinox when she was hit, troopers said. Her car ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

Ramirez died as a result of injuries in the crash, troopers said in an updated release on Sunday.

The Ford F150 ended up on its roof and the driver, a 36-year-old man from Shelton, was taken to the hospital, highway patrol said. A third driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are still being considered for the driver of the truck, the release said. Troopers said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com