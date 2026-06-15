Annual Everett Station District Fair returns Wednesday

EVERETT — An Everett nonprofit will host the fourth annual Everett Station District Street Fair on Wednesday, bringing together nonprofit resources, food trucks and art vendors for a summer event.

The free street fair, hosted by Stations Unidos — formerly the Everett Station District Alliance — will include other opportunities for family fun like bounce houses, facepaint and activities from the Imagine Children’s Museum.

The fair will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday on 32nd Street, between Smith Avenue and McDougall Avenue, near Everett Station.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.