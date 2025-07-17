Stores offer savings to those who spend enough

Here are some hoops you have to jump through to get the savings at the grocery and other retail stores: You must have a membership card; must by three; must by five; buy one get one free; buy two get one free; free half-pound of cheese when you buy a one-pound roast; digital only; get $30 off your first $75 online order; scan the QR code and get 4x points; Friday Frenzy sale (good only on Friday); get 10 percent off groceries with a vaccination; cheap chicken Monday.

I also heard that you can get $2 off a gallon of gas if you wear a blue plaid shirt on the third Tuesday or each month, but it only applies to Studebaker owners.

R. Stack

Snohomish