Conservative opinion on state climate act appreciated

Todd Welch’s column about Washington’s cap-and-invest climate change amelioration program was factual and well argued (“State carbon auctions’ billions a costly climate illusion,” The Herald, July 23).

The failures of well-intended government programs are painful because they happen in an environment where so many don’t care about much of anything or are wildly misinformed. So when the majority get on board to make sacrifices for the common good and everything goes south, cynicism and distrust are inevitable.

Another outgrowth of today’s political insanity is that so many that try to live in the real world and do what’s right are tuning out important conservative voices like Welch’s due to the disinformation the right has been dishing out willfully from well before the Trump era. Confirmation bias isn’t the only explanation for liberal tunnel vision. So again, especially in the present social climate, I appreciate the sane, conservative voices that The Herald regularly publishes.

Rick Walker

Snohomish