Everett Council, District 1: Weir behind success of downtown effort

For the last seven years, I have served with Erica Weir on the Downtown Everett Association board. Together we grew it from an organization that just cleaned graffiti and ran a garage, to become a nationally-accredited Main Street Community. During that time, we started the flower program and lit downtown with holiday lighting. We started many new events. We added new revenue streams, which now fund staff dedicated to revitalization and business recruitment. The DEA went from being a city contractor to leading the transformation of downtown, and Erica was at the center of it all (Note: the DEA doesn’t endorse candidates).

Erica’s long career as a theater manager has given her firsthand experience with the day-to-day realities of life in Everett. As the unofficial caretaker of Wetmore Plaza, she balances the safety of her customers with compassionate treatment of the homeless. It’s made her very knowledgeable about parking and transportation. She weathered the dark days of covid when her venue was closed for two years. Her pragmatic, positive and humorous outlook makes her an amazing cheerleader for Everett.

Erica grew up in Everett and has lived most of her life in the Delta neighborhood. She is the most loyal, caring mom in the world, and raised her three kids in the same town she and her parents grew up in. She has been a business owner, nonprofit manager, and volunteer. Nobody knows Everett like Erica, and nobody else has her experience in community transformation. I wholeheartedly support Erica Weir for City Council District 1.

Patrick Hall

Everett