Northshore school board: Sanderson best for District 1 seat

Carson Sanderson has the best credentials of any candidate running for Northshore School Board, District 1. Carson is familiar with the school environment and its challenges. Being the mother of four students, who are diverse learners, she has spent time volunteering in the schools, serving on PTA and the High Cap Parents Council.

She knows and respects all the stakeholders in the school structure and culture but is willing to challenge the status quo. For example, she sees the need to bolster language translation services and connect families with services to give kids the best chance for learning. At the center of her commitment is respect for diverse learning styles, and cultural identities of students and their families. Striving for academic excellence is achievable when we meet kids and families where they are.

Carson has endorsements from NSEA, teachers union and NEOPA, Northshore Office professionals, WEA-Pac, the Snohomish County Democrats, National Women Caucus, and Alliance for Gun Responsibility, and many elected leaders.

Her commitments required money. Legislative leaders trust her input and Carson will strive for more state funding to balance the budget.

Vote for Carson Sanderson for Northshore School Board.

As a 40-year resident in the Northshore School District service area and a retired teacher and now substitute teacher, I am voting for Carson Sanderson. I hope you will make her your candidate.

Cathy Ferbrache

Bothell