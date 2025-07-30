First class graduates from Arlington’s police academy

Monroe Police Officer and Class 915 President Nolan Hollingsworth speaks during graduation on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Basic Law Enforcement Academy Class 915’s Everett Police Department Officer Lea Catoe stands to be recognized for a class award on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Executive Director Monica Alexander speaks at the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement Academy’s Class 915 on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Arlington, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC) graduation of Basic Law Enforcement Academy (BLEA) Class 915 on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Arlington, Washington. This is the first class to complete training at the agency’s new Northwest Regional Campus in Arlington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

ARLINGTON — Friends, family and elected officials gathered Tuesday at the Byrnes Performing Arts Center to celebrate the first graduating class from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Arlington.

“Thank you so much,” Executive Director Monica Alexander said as she addressed the graduates. “Thank you for taking on this career at this time. It is not easy, and what you have just accomplished is great.”

On Tuesday, family members pinned badges on the 27 new police officers, marking the end of basic law enforcement training for Class 915. Graduates will move on to field training at police departments in Everett, Monroe, Marysville, Bothell and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

“We are so happy to have you as part of this profession,” Alexander said during Tuesday’s ceremony. “As people like myself retire from doing law enforcement, we need to see people coming behind us. Because this is very important work you have taken on.”

The Northwest Regional Campus in Arlington opened in March as the state’s fourth satellite training academy under the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

The goal of the Arlington campus is to help address police staffing shortages and allow recruits to complete their required 720-hour basic training closer to home.

“This facility allows us to train more officers where they live, ensuring agencies can hire from within their communities,” Alexander said during the campus’s ribbon cutting in March.

The graduates completed coursework in patrol procedures, de-escalation, defensive tactics, criminal law and community engagement, the release said. The facility offers virtual reality training, simulation houses and space for driving scenarios.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of our friends and family,” said class president and Monroe police officer Nolan Hollingsworth. “As we begin our journey, remember that our duty extends beyond enforcing laws. It encompasses building trust, fostering safety and making a positive impact on our community every day.”

Arlington Mayor Don Vanney and Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring attended the event, along with state officials and Snohomish County Council members Sam Low, Jared Mead and Nate Nehring.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heralnet.com; X: @BTayOkay