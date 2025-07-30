Murphy has financial skills needed for Everett mayor

All elections are important. For Everett, the Aug. 5 primary election is critical; especially for choosing our next mayor. Everett has fallen off a financial cliff largely due to poor fiscal management and undisciplined leadership. The rainy day fund is dwindling and services have been drastically cut. More cuts are coming unless something changes.

In an attempt to cover-up these monumental shortfalls, a massive property tax increase (Proposition 1) was proposed that failed to pass last year. This bill was an ambush on all the citizens of Everett attempting to cover poor decision making, less than optimal budget prioritization and immature statecraft. Councilwoman Judy Tuohy was a courageous stand out. She voted no on pushing this out to the voters and deserves our thanks.

All of us know that those that get us into a problem should not necessarily be the ones to get us out of the problem. It is folly to think that solution should remain with the status quo. Governing is hard. Decision making is hard. Proper fiscal management is a craft. Only one person running for mayor of Everett has the skill set and proven record in both the private sector and public sector to turn this around.

It is Scott Murphy.

Please show your support for Everett’s future by casting your vote for Scott.

Arthur Lindgren

Everett