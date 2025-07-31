Everett council, Dist. 4: Battle prioritizes public safety

Everett City Council is an all-white body that governs a city with a two-thirds non-white population. This is a problem, but Niko Battle is the solution. Let’s elect Niko and deliver Everett a council that better reflects its people.

As a community organizer involved in local politics and gun violence prevention for over a decade, Niko has done the work on the ground to protect the community from the threats facing Everett. The son of a law enforcement officer, Niko has always prioritized public safety and fully funding the police. Niko’s top priorities for District 4 include addressing displacement from light rail development and homeless sweeps that push vulnerable adults in need of services into his neighborhood. I have seen Niko at community meetings, and he is never afraid to ask tough questions of people in power and will do so on council.

Niko wants to make District 4 a great place to live for people who call it home today and the people who will 20 years from now. He has a vision for what positive investment in his district can mean for generations to come. Niko will never let a bit of controversy get in the way of doing the right thing.

Niko has been endorsed by the incumbent Liz Vogeli, and many others for the council seat in District 4. Please vote for Niko Battle for District 4 and turn in your primary ballot by Aug. 5.

Jenna Nand

Edmonds