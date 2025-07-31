Everett mayoral race: Murphy best on public safety

As someone who served alongside Scott Murphy on the Everett City Council for nine years, I’ve seen firsthand his dedication, integrity, and deep commitment to our community. That’s why I’m supporting him for mayor.

There’s been misinformation circulating about Scott’s record on public safety. Let me set the record straight: Scott has always strongly advocated for restoring police staffing and supporting first responders. I was on the council when Scott and the rest of the council voted to expand police hiring with multiple measures, including competitive salaries, safer working conditions, and acceptance of a federal grant to expand staffing. The administration has never made that happen, with 20 budgeted police positions that remain vacant as of June. Scott will refocus priorities on hiring and reinstating the park ranger program, to ensure Everett residents are safe.

Scott knows that public safety also requires urgently needed housing and homelessness solutions. In the 2025 Point-in-Time count, Everett’s unsheltered population increased by 18 percent over last year, while the rest of Snohomish County saw a 39 percent decline. Everett’s failure to enact effective measures has left our community vulnerable. Scott is committed to reversing this trend by expanding low-barrier housing, improving service provider oversight, and integrating mental health and addiction services.

Scott doesn’t just talk; he acts. During our time on the council, I watched him make tough decisions with thoughtfulness and courage. He’s focused on real solutions; not empty promises. He’s the leader we need now to move Everett forward, please join me in voting for Scott Murphy.

Brenda Stonecipher

Everett