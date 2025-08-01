Are different cognitive standards being used for Biden, Trump?

Recently President Trump stated his uncle, John Trump had Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, in his class which was easily proven entirely false. He also said he could reduce drug prices by 500 percent, 750 percent, 1,500 percent which mathematically means the drugs would be free with money leftover.

If Joe Biden had stated those two exact same statements, the public would be insisting he be shipped off to an Alzheimer’s facility. I guess we are just used to Trump making ridiculously false statements with no consequences.

Dan Campbell

Everett