Evertt needs those committed to service

The mayor and council members of Everett are public servants, and their community service should reflect more than just titles on a résumé. Anyone with money or influence can sit on a board or join a Rotary club without meaningfully engaging with the community. Genuine service requires active participation; volunteering with organizations like the American Red Cross or the YMCA, or organizing food and clothing drives for those in need. These actions show residents that their leaders care enough to roll up their sleeves, rather than relying solely on their wallets.

Charity is not measured by how much money you spend, but by the time, energy, and personal effort you devote to uplifting your fellow man. If someone considers simply writing a check as community service, that mindset may carry over into their elected position. It suggests that the candidate is more inclined to ignore the voices of the community and choose whatever is easiest and requires the least effort.

We do not need mayors or elected leaders who take that approach. We need leaders who genuinely care about our community and are willing to serve it. Not pay their tasks or problems away. There is significant gang activity near Jackson Park, and despite emails being sent to those with the power to address it, the problem continues. It appears to remain a low priority for elected officials, and this lack of action is unacceptable we need those who serve the community and those who care for it.

Leon Shields

Everett