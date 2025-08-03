Does law allow new ways to cheat on taxes?

Two bits on Trump’s Big Awful Lie:

1. No tax on tips. Already commentators are asking if the year-end bonuses that executives get are tips; that is, income in addition to salary.

2. No tax on overtime. We who watch TV shows features doctors and lawyers know that young hospital interns and new law firm associates are forced by their mean bosses to work 60-plus hours a week, 20-plus hours of overtime.

So will a third or more of their incomes go untaxed?

The IRS will take in much less money in taxes due to these two bits of the new law.

James A. Stegenga

Everett