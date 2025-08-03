Forum essay provides hope for the future

I recently read an essay published in The Herald’s Forum page by Matthew Leger (“Amid tumult and hard times, look for changes ahead,” The Herald, June 28).

I was so moved and excited in feeling a glimmer of hope for the future I cut it out and mailed it to my aunt. She and I were at the Lake Sammamish State Park recently talking about the conflict in the Middle East, the state our our planet and worries about the future of our country. Despite the beautiful weather, it has felt like a storm brewing on the horizon for some time. I have felt anxious and surprised over the actions of “adults.” So it really made me feel a bit hopeless when I would think about a younger generation possible look at these people as role models.

Thank goodness that doesn’t seem to be the case, and people like Matthew who are making that known give me a reason to believe in humanity.

Feel free to pass this message along and thanks for publishing essays that give people hope.

Jacque Longley

Lake Stevens