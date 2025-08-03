Thanks to brave teen who rescued Silver Lake swimmer

I want to thank The Herald for a recent front-page article (“’Courageous’ teen dives into Silver Lake to rescue 11-year-old,” The Herald, July 10).

It is so inspiring and positive to read about Gauge Bryant, 13, risking his own life to save another child he didn’t even know. He is truly an angel among us. And thanks to the heroes on the dock.

This example of empathy is so needed in our society right now. Let’s hope it’s contagious.

To Gauge Bryant of Sedro-Woolley, thank you so much, sweetheart. You are a gift to all of us.

Cathryn Miller

Arlington