What’s become of our country?

I’ve been looking for my country, the one held dear since I was a child growing up in Everett back in the 1940s. She is a country worth living in, and has been the envy of the world. Suddenly, my America just disappeared. Did you miss her?

As I heard it, the White House custodian found her clogged in the toilet off the Oval Office. Shocked, he went to the President, tears in his eyes, and said, “Sir, I found her, but how did she ever get there?”

Gently pulling out the symbol, the custodian noted writing on the margin, words of contempt and degradation. Words like “cut friend’s taxes,” “new scam to increase personal wealth,” “ruin the lives of non-whites,” “become supreme-ruler,” “punish non-MAGA,” “demand more graft from all,” and dozens of other notes that someone put on our country. The custodian took our treasure to his utility room, hoping he can restore the damage.

In 1935 E.H.Gombrich wrote “A Little History of the World.” Written for the younger set, the book notes the changes over the centuries, as one evil person after another, mentally hampered and hateful, self-serving and liars, would form armies to take all lands and lives, if it would make them more wealthy and powerful. Where have we seen that before?

Even with our “enlightened” views of today, we can name so many conflicts based on religious belief, and a willingness to kill and take the lands of those who do not worship God as we do.

It’s time to recall the words of German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller, back in 1946, that end with: “Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me,” referencing the Holocaust.

Ron Larsen

Everett