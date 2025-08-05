Escamilla, Boucsieguez, Owings, Binda move on to general in Lynnwood

EVERETT — Two Lynnwood City Council incumbents are heading into the general election, despite a close margin in the Position 3 race.

Position 1

Incumbent Derica Escamilla and challenger Dio Boucsieguez are set to advance in the Position 1 race.

Escamilla led with 47% of the vote. Tuesday was Escamilla’s first election, as she was appointed to the City Council in July 2024. In a May interview with The Daily Herald, she said she wants to continue the positive change she’s made during her time on the council so far. She prioritized supporting law enforcement officers, improving infrastructure and advocating for transparency between the council and the public.

“This campaign has never been about just me, it’s about all of us coming together to build a Lynnwood we’re proud to call home,” Escamilla said in a statement Wednesday. “It is a testament to the power of community, representation, and belief in a better future committed to service, equity, and the shared desire to see every resident, no matter their background, represented at the decision-making table. As the only woman of color on the ballot, I am profoundly grateful to the voters who placed their trust in my leadership and vision.”

Boucsieguez, a grocery store department leader, trailed behind Escamilla at 35%. This is Boucsieguez’s second time running for Lynnwood City Council. In 2019, he came in last place in the primary against five other candidates for Position 4. In 2018, he ran as a Republican for a state House seat in the 32nd Legislative District. His campaign centered on minimizing property tax increases, fostering the city’s arts and culture scene, and revamping the council’s code of ethics.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to Lynnwood residents for their strong support in advancing me to the November 4th General Election,” Boucsieguez said in a statement Wednesday. “I Love Lynnwood and am excited to move forward in this campaign to work to represent our city with honor and integrity.”

Brandon Kimmel, a security company owner, earned 17% of the vote. His campaign revolved around preserving public safety and preventing violent crime by increasing law enforcement presence. In a statement Wednesday, Kimmel encouraged his voters to support Boucsieguez in the general election.

“Running for this office was never about me alone; it was about the future of our community and the belief that together, we can achieve something greater,” Kimmel said in a statement Wednesday. “Though I will not serve from the council, I remain committed to supporting our city and the people who make it special. … I encourage everyone who supported me to give Dio the same energy, ideas, and collaboration you gave me, so Lynnwood can continue to thrive.”

As of Tuesday, Boucsieguez led in campaign contributions with $4,100, according to campaign filings. Escamilla had $2,568. Kimmel opted for a mini reporting campaign, meaning he was not required to report contributions unless they exceeded $7,000.

Position 3

Political newcomer Bryce Owings took an early lead in the Position 3 race. Council Vice President Josh Binda trailed slightly behind. Both will advance to the general election.

Owings, an instructor at Edmonds College and treasurer for the local carpenters union, secured 35% of the vote. His campaign focused on addressing homelessness and drug addiction by working with police, expanding temporary housing and working with trade unions to provide jobs. He also prioritized bringing higher-paying jobs to Lynnwood with an emphasis on local labor.

“This is a clear message that our community wants a city council focused on affordability, safety, and opportunity for all,” Owings said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m especially thankful for my wife and the rest of my support system. While I’m proud of how far we’ve come, I know the race isn’t over. There’s still more work to do to earn the support of every Lynnwood voter by November, and I’m excited to keep the momentum going.”

Binda has been on the council since 2022 and has served as vice president since January. He earned 33% of the vote. In his campaign, Binda focused on building affordable housing, improving public transit resources, and investing in mental health support and wellness programs. He highlighted his votes to fund the Lynnwood Food Bank, Kids in Transition, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center and mental health support staff for the Edmonds School District.

“As we enter this tight race following the initial ballot drop, I am filled with optimism and excitement about what lies ahead,” Binda said in a statement Wednesday. “Every vote counts, and I deeply appreciate each one of you who took the time to make your voice heard. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the votes pan out and remain committed to serving our community with integrity and dedication.”

Tyler Hall, a recent law school graduate, earned 31% of votes. His campaign focused on environmentalism, including improving access to multimodal transportation, lowering carbon emissions and creating mitigation plans for climate-related emergencies. He conceded the election in a statement Wednesday evening, encouraging his voters to support Binda in the general election.

“It is clear that many in Lynnwood want their city council to focus on legislating for the big problems facing the city, and I will continue to advocate for everyone in Lynnwood,” Hall said in the statement. “While this race was incredibly close, I am particularly encouraged that the two candidates running on highly progressive policy positions received nearly two-thirds of the vote. Lynnwood voters are clearly thirsty for bold progressive action by our city council.”

Primary election results will be certified Aug. 19.

On Tuesday, Owings led in campaign contributions with $3,969, according to filings. Binda raised $2,123. Hall opted for a mini reporting campaign, meaning he is not required to report contributions unless they exceed $7,000. Lynnwood City Council members make about $1,650 per month.

Four Lynnwood City Council races will be on the Nov. 4 ballot. Incumbent Robert Leutwyler faces social worker Mpiima Mugambe for Position 5. Taekwondo school owner Ki Seung Cho and writer Isabel Mata will vie for an open Position 2 seat. Mayor Christine Frizzell will also look to retain her position as she faces council member George Hurst.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated that Josh Binda received 1,277 votes, one vote behind Tyler Hall, on Tuesday. Binda received 1,278 votes, one vote ahead of Hall. A previous version of this article also misstated that this is Dio Boucsieguez’s first time running for Lynnwood City Council. This is his second run for Lynnwood City Council.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.