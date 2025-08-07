Protest violations of liberty for all

In all my years of loving this country I wholeheartedly embrace our diverse population, including the many immigrants who provide essential services. The folks who recently came here are the farm laborers, the construction workers, the landscapers, the hotel service staff, the caretakers of our children. These are necessary and invaluable services.

Since Donald Trump entered the White House, he has made immigrants the target of his lies and hatred, calling them criminals and rapists. Now, with the gangs of ICE agents wearing face masks, driving unmarked cars, we have entered a chilling time in our history. We are now a police state.

The recent “Big Beautiful Bill” passed by the Republican controlled Congress has allocated approximately $75 billion of our taxpayer dollars to building more concentration camps and hiring more ICE agents to arrest and detain our immigrants; whether legally or illegally here. Many are not criminals, yet they are caught in a devilish trap of Trump’s making without access to due process.

And now Trump threatens those of us born here who oppose him.

Much as the Gestapo forced people into concentration camps, our government-sanctioned ICE gangs are doing similar merciless work. This is shameful and a dark stain on our democracy that promises “liberty and justice for all.”

I am heartened to see many neighbors protesting these ICE activities around our country. I am profoundly reminded that “we the people” need to protest ICE and this tragic undoing of our personal rights to “life and liberty.”

Karen Guzak

Snohomish