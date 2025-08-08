Mukilteo’s speed cameras aren’t very friendly
Published 1:30 am Friday, August 8, 2025
The recent installation of speed cameras in so called “Park Zones” in Mukilteo amounts to nothing more than a speedway speed trap. In both situations the cameras are in areas on the border of a park, both are on a very busy road used by ferry riders and commuters, and both are adjacent to speed limit changes.
Mukilteo has always been known as a friendly place. These cameras are doing severe damage to that image. They need to be removed.
Mark Carter
Mukilteo