Officials won’t stop urban sprawl, like Eastview Village

I support the community members who are appealing the approval of the Eastview Village development (“Community members file land use appeal of Eastview Village,” The Herald, Aug. 2). However, I don’t think they have much of a chance. As long as Pete Camp is the hearing examiner, and the Snohomish County Council is made up of pro-development members we will continue to see destruction of habitat. Just think someday our grandchildren or their children will see house developments all the way from the shores of Puget Sound to the mountains of the Cascades.

As David Schindler, professor, in school of aquatic and fishery sciences at the University of Washington has said,” I really think it’s important that we emphasize maintaining protecting and restoring the habitat that fish need over their entire life cycle.” Apparently our County Council hasn’t gotten that message.

At election time I think it’s very important that we research candidates position on further urban sprawl and how it pertains to our fisheries.

Howard Slauson

Lynnwood