Everett mayor’s race: Disappointed by hit piece from Murphy campaign

Over the past eight years, I’ve been involved in local politics in a bit of an unusual way, always engaged, but often watching from the sidelines. From that perspective, I’ve seen both hopeful moments and some real disappointments. I’ve watched candidates and elected officials behave in ways that inspired me, and others that made me question whether they shared my values or that I wished to continue to be involved.

That’s why I was so disheartened to open my mailbox and find a hit piece from the Scott Murphy campaign for Everett mayor. Let’s be honest, it wasn’t about vision, leadership or what he hopes to bring to the job. It was an attack, plain and simple. And honestly, it made me feel like the campaign should be embarrassed to have sent it out. They should know better.

To be clear, this isn’t about who I voted for in the primary or who I might support in the general election. That’s not the issue. The issue is that I will never support a candidate who builds a campaign around tearing someone else down instead of showing us what they stand for.

Voters are tired of this kind of politics. We want leaders who give us something to believe in, not just reasons to fear or dislike the other person. It’s time we held candidates to a higher standard. We deserve better.

Anita J. Dietrich

Everett