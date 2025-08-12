Pedestrians must take more care in crossing highways

I read the article about pedestrian accidents in The Herald with some interest, that being what ideas there are to prevent pedestrians from crossing busy Everett arterials in the middle of the street (“In Snohomish County, pedestrian fatalities continue troublesome trend,” The Herald, Aug. 9). I visit The Home Depot on Highway 99 frequently and it is always amazing to me that various people would even attempt to cross 99 wherever they please; one person I saw was running between cars as they sped by like they were in a pinball game and I had to brake hard to a complete stop so as to allow them to cross my lane.

The speed limit is 35 or 40 mph depending on just where along Highway 99 one is driving, but still, pedestrians have some responsibility and can’t just walk out and expect drivers to stop on a dime for them. I’m not saying pedestrians are at-fault for being hit by vehicles but it’s always amazing to me how many people think they can outrun a vehicle, and that almost always brings bad results.

Fabian Borowiecki

Everett