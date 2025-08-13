SnoCo Sports Hall of Fame 2025 Induction set for next month

The 2025 Class of the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame will have its induction banquet in the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel of the Winds Arena on Sept. 24. This year’s class is made up of four athletes, two coaches, one contributor and one team.

Brent Lillibridge played 358 games across six seasons in Major League Baseball (2008-2013), and was a two-time All-Pac-10 First Team selection at the University of Washington. But before that, he was an All-Wesco baseball player at Jackson High School. Lillibridge is now an owner and coach at BASE by Pros, which has four locations around the state.

Rick Fenney is another former Washington Husky, but the Snohomish High School graduate starred in football. A two-time first-team All-Wesco running back in high school, Fenney scored the game-clinching touchdown for Washington in the 1985 Orange Bowl and later spent five seasons in the NFL, all with the Minnesota Vikings. He now coaches local youth athletes.

Sarah (Schireman) Linse had a decorated track and field career at Archbishop Murphy High School before competing for the University of Washington. She won the 2009 state championship in the 100-meter hurdles and placed second in three other events to help the Wildcats place fourth as a team. With the Huskies, she set top-10 program scores in the pentathlon and heptathlon.

Ed Hansen wore many hats over the course of his illustrious career, including three terms as the mayor of Everett, but the Everett High School grad won three national tournament championships in bowling. Already a Washington State and Greater Seattle Bowling Hall of Famer, the two-time Seattle Bowler of the Year is the namesake for the conference center in which the induction banquet will take place.

The two coach inductees are Fred Shull and Laurel Tindall. Shull coached Edmonds High School baseball to four Wesco titles (1972, 1973, 1985, 1986) and also led Edmonds Community College to the first conference championship in program history in 1980.

Tindall, meanwhile, had a 44-year career coaching Seattle Pacific University gymnastics, winning three NCAA Division II National Championships (1986, 1992 and 1997). Throughout her career, Tindall coached 197 All-Americans and 31 individual national champions while winning four national coach of the year honors herself.

Pepe Fernandez is the contributor inductee. Fernandez played for the original Seattle Sounders in the North American Soccer League from 1974-76 and 1981-82, among other stops in his career, before settling in Everett. It was there that he co-founded Everett Soccer Arena in 1984. Both Fernandez and the arena have made a massive impact on the local soccer scene over the decades.

The 2003 Snohomish High School girls cross country team rounds out the 2025 induction class. The Panthers swept the Wesco schedule and won four invitationals on the road to a record-breaking performance to claim the 4A State Championship. Their 31 points beat the previous best score by 14 points. Only six teams across all classifications have posted a better score in the state championship, and it remains a 4A record.

Seven-time Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Roy Firestone will be the guest speaker for the banquet, which begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. Dinner and awards start at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $125 per person or $1,100 for a table (10 people). Tickets can be purchased on the Snohomish County Sports Commission website, or at this link.