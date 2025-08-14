Thanks for environmental, climate coverage

I wanted to thank the Everett Herald’s continued climate and environmental journalism. In an age when the federal government is censoring any mention of climate change, firing scientists, defunding grants to help communities adapt to climbing climate disasters, it’s more important than ever for local newspapers to report the facts that those in power would rather not come to light.

Keep it up! As a reader growing more concerned about the future of our planet every day, I greatly appreciate your tireless efforts.

Shannon Ozog Somes

Monroe