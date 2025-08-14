Unhappy with increasing city, school taxes in Edmonds

I am a long-time resident of Edmonds, since 1970. I own a home in city limits so I pay property taxes that are always on the rise. I do mean always.

I do realize that despite my best efforts to not vote yes on levies they always seem to pass. I just noticed the proposal for a new College Place Elementary and Middle School. How can we afford to do that when we have budget shortfalls?

In other news, the city of Edmonds has announced it has a shortfall of $14 million. And that they would like to pass a special vote having all the residents pay so they won’t sell Francis Anderson Center. Why should we be on the hook for Edmonds City Council”s bad math? Again.

David Barnes

Edmonds