Eastview Village approval values development over nature

This destruction of the environment is despicable (“Community members file land use appeal of Eastview Village,” The Herald Aug. 2)! No supportive infrastructure, more traffic, destroyed natural areas: Will it never stop? And zero environmental impact determination was done because the county is only interested in development, which is destruction! And the destruction has already begun even while a public lawsuit is pending!

Snohomish County is being destroyed for more dense ugly housing and it makes me sick. In a short time there won’t be any natural areas left. Why the attacks on every spot of beauty in Snohomish County? Live in Seattle if you want only concrete, traffic and ugly barrack-type housing!

Janet Waite

Lynnwood