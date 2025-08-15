Surrendering our allies to our enemies

I got a chance to see the surrender agreement Donald Trump is proposing to Vladimir Putin. It includes Ukraine giving up its frontline fortifications and slashing the size of its army. After a year or two, Putin will be able to gobble up the rest of Ukraine.

Trump abandoned our Kurdish allies on the battlefield in Syria so that Erdogan, the Turkish prime minister, could slaughter them and their families.

Trump abandoned our Afghan allies to the Taliban and is now deporting Afghan interpreters and guides, who helped us in the war, back to Afghanistan so they can be tortured and killed.

Trump is a coward. We should remove the blue and red from our flag, leaving only the white flag of surrender.

Trump has made us a nation of cowards that betrays its friends and embraces its enemies.

Melissa C. Batson

Monroe