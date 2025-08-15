Verify your ballot was counted

Make sure your vote counts!

I am alarmed to learn that 5 percent of the Snohomish County ballots received so far are challenged, so they will not count unless voters contact the Elections Office. Our county had one the highest challenge percentages in the state, and a below-average rate of returned ballots. We can do better!

Each vote carries more weight in primaries, when fewer people vote than in the General Election.

Many young and newer voters have challenges for lack of a valid signature, and it’s easy to “cure” them.

Anyone can check that their ballot was both received and counted by going to VoteWA.gov,

so I hope everyone will check that their ballot status by Aug. 19 before the election is certified. Your vote is your super-power.

Julie Martinson

Everett