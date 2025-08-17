We’ll need a penny’s good luck after passage of BBB

I was intrigued by Edie Everette’s question of why bother to pick up pennies (“Why bother to pick up a penny when it’s only worth a thought?,” The Herald, Aug. 9.) I used to pick them up, but years ago I made up the rhyme to say when I see one:

Lucky penny on the ground

You who once were lost are found

Think I’ll leave you lying there, send your luck into the air:

Ending all hate, greed, and war,

That’s what lucky penny’s for.

With the passage of the big ugly bill, there will be an even greater need for this penny’s luck: the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities projects 286,000 Washingtonians will lose health coverage and 57,000 will be at risk of losing part or all of their food assistance. And that is just in our state. But we can turn this bad penny legislation over and take action, like the brothers in Edie’s article: in this case call our members of Congress, thanking Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, along with Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene for voting against this tragedy. In addition, supporting their efforts to turn this “bad penny” over into legislation that uses our tax system to benefit those people needing a hand up out of hunger and poverty.

Imagine if hunger and poverty were “not a part of my (our) life journey.” They were created by modern life and can be eradicated. Why not take action?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish