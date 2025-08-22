Turn IAM union hall EV chargers back on

The secretary/treasurer of the local Machinists union shut down the free electric vehicle stations in front of the I.A.M. Union Hall on Airport Road. This station is being used by Boeing employees so they can get to work! I a member of I.A.M., pay my union dues and it is nice to see benefits returned.

Each day, Boeing employees waste more than 55,000 gallons on gasoline polluting the atmosphere. The objection is that the power was “free”; other none-union members were using the station, like Boeing engineers, vendors, supplies and even Boeing management. There is a reason why these stations should be free; going to a credit card system cost three times more. Plus these card readers, optical scanners break down. Thus electricity costing 5 cents per KW, now cost 30 cents to pay for the computerized accounting.

Boeing can do more to help employees get to work, like put in recharge stations, getting the power from the street lights. Within 10 miles of Boeing all of the recharge power stations are broken down, like at Fred Meyer or Rite Aid. There is no place to recharge. I paid for those recharge stations with my union dues. Now I have to drive my polluting $5-a-gallon per trip VW TDI to Boeing. Even the local VW dealership refuses to put in electric vehicle recharge stations, yet markets electric vehicles. The International Machinist union secretary/treasurer needs to wake up!

Turn the power stations back on!

Martin Nix

Everett