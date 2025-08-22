Who are Guard in D.C. told is the enemy?

As a young armor officer in the U.S. Army stationed in South Korea, I had rules of engagement. These were the conditions under which I could order my tank commanders to shoot and kill the enemy, North Koreans soldiers.

As I watch young American soldiers patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., and President Trump declare he will send troops into other American cities, I realize that we are now the enemy.

I cannot help but wonder what those young soldiers patrolling American cities have been instructed about when the rules of engagement allow them to shoot and kill their enemy, American citizens.

When I served, if someone had asked me when the rules of engagement allowed me to shoot at American citizens my answer would be easy. “Never. When I took my oath, I gave America a blank check to give anything to protect them, including my life. I would never do anything to harm an American.”

I cannot help but wonder how those American soldiers patrolling American streets today would answer that question.

Melissa C. Batson

Monroe