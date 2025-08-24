Pay Herald’s news staffers fairly, without quotas

I’m writing as a concerned member of the community who deeply values the role of local journalism. My friends and neighbors and I all depend on the independent journalism of The Herald. We feel that The Herald, above all others, offers a true understanding of what’s happening in our city. It’s more than just a newspaper. It’s a vital thread that connects us, from school board meetings to city news.

That’s why it’s so disheartening to hear about the challenges facing the journalists who make this possible. The recent reports of the Carpenter Media Group’s proposal for a starting wage of just $20.50 per hour — barely above minimum wage — and a demand for journalists to write two to three stories a day for a small raise, are not just business issues; they are community issues. When we ask our reporters to work under such pressure, we are compromising the very quality and depth that make their work so essential. $20.50 is barely enough to afford rent in our area, let alone buy a house and set down roots in the community they are supporting. Besides which, a journalist rushing to meet a quota can’t possibly give a story the time and attention it deserves, and we, the readers, are the ones who suffer from the loss of rich, thoughtful reporting. Like we say in marketing, you can have it quick, cheap, or good quality. You can only pick two.

Our local journalists are our neighbors. They deserve fair compensation for the long hours and difficult work they do. By offering a respectable wage and eliminating these demanding minimums, the Everett Herald would not only be treating them with the respect they’ve earned, but it would also be investing in the long-term health of our community. This isn’t just about paying people more. It’s about ensuring our community’s story is told with integrity and care. I urge the Everett Herald to take these steps for the sake of its reporters; and for all of us.

Susan Berruti

Lynnwood