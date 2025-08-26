Glad that Mukilteo’s speed cameras are upholding safety

Regarding a recent letter to the editor, criticizing speed cameras on Mukilteo Speedway, I am a 38-year resident of Mukilteo and have watched as behavior patterns have degraded on our streets. It’s a regular occurrence that I hear roaring cars without meaningful mufflers within earshot of my home. Too often I am tail-gated by impatient motorists riveted on their own wants and desires.

I was grateful to city leadership when the cameras went up. Why is catering to reckless scoff-laws a friendly gesture? When people drive through my town, I am proud we uphold a standard of safety that, I hope, shows law-abiding folks that Mukilteo cares about them. That’s the kind of friendship that matters.

Don Holt

Mukilteo