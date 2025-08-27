Deli near closed bridge needs extra support to stay open

Recently, the city announced that repairs to Edgewater bridge on Mukilteo Bouelvard would take several months longer to complete.

But there’s a fantastic deli and market next to the bridge on the Everett side that has been cut off because of ongoing repairs. Through traffic between Everett and Mukilteo can no longer support the market as it has for years.

Soundview Market and Deli, is a well-established business that was recently purchased by a dedicated new owner, who’s been dangling between staying open and closing. Neither of the two cities, Everett or Mukilteo has an easy time patronizing this business as before without the bridge.

So, the wonderful proprietress, Lia, could use your help. For my husband’s and my part, we help Lia — as well as our communities by treating ourselves to Lochmead ice cream, one of the best local brands — a real half-gallon with real ingredients. While there, we like to be generous … and give as much extra as we can spare to help her keep the shop open. We’d encourage everyone to drive, bike or walk on over there to treat themselves, shop and give what you can.

Patti Barton

Everett