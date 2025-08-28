Can U.S. still lead the world?

Has it occurred to you that on Jan. 20, the United States had the opportunity to lead the world to democracy, honoring every citizen with dignity, justice and unlimited possibilities. NATO had just allowed new members who supported democracy and responsibility of other states. The threat of aggression and war in Europe and possibly elsewhere would have been strongly resisted. The continual battle of corruption and waste dealt with judicially. Innovation and unbelievable wealth applauded with the understanding all must pay a fair share in benefitting mankind. Economic stability. And, finally the twin threats of climate change and artificial intelligence addressed with the finest minds of today.

But this is late August.

Troy Myers

Edmonds