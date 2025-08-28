Herald’s good journalism needs fair pay

I am a long-time Herald subscriber and reader. The Herald is a valuable local journalism resource, and it relies on quality reporting. Quality reporting needs fair compensation and reasonable expectations for production.

Carpenter Media is the current owner of The Herald. They are purchasing local media outlets throughout the Pacific Northwest. They do not have a strong track record of supporting their reporters.

I have been following the progress of recent negotiations. What I have learned is that management’s last offer was for 1) minimum wage and 2) quotas of two to three stories a day (industry standard is three to five a week). All that these quotas do is push production to an unachievable level and drive down the quality of articles Everett Herald readers expect. Journalists and photographers deserve a fair contract so they can continue delivering you quality news.

Please let the owners of The Herald know that you support their reporters.

Eric Adman

Kenmore