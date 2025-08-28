Snohomish City Council: Flynn’s service warrants reelection

The role of local government is not to tell us how to live. Snohomish City Council’s job is not to judge what you do with your time or where you worship. Our council members are elected to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely, to manage city growth, repair roads, and make sure we get efficient services that we need. Involvement and action in our community contributes to experience and knowledge of our town and is an important consideration when deciding who to vote on to City Council.

Councilman David Flynn, Position 5, checks all the boxes of managing our tax dollars wisely and community service. He voted no both on the utility tax and to increasing our property tax. He voted to ensure lower building heights in keeping with Snohomish historic aesthetics and our small-town charm. David is one of the founding members of the Snohomish Art Community and a member of the HDSA.

We need David as our advocate for wise expenditure of tax money and community involvement. Let’s reelect David Flynn for Snohomish City Council Position 5. His service and voting record has earned our vote.

Dawn Peyton Wheatley

Snohomish