Perspective, humor of Herald opinions appreciated

I especially appreciated three particular columns from the last two issues of the Daily Herald, beginning with Friday’s always valuable take on current events by wordsmith extraordinaire, Sid Schwab. Not only was the brief (very brief) meeting in Alaska covered (as well as its hastily convened follow-up session back in The Oval), but Dr. Schwab switched to physician-mode to point out and denounce the damages HHS Secretary Kennedy continues to inflict on our health care system. Disturbing? Very much so (at least for non-Kool-Aid drinkers).

And then there was the excellent piece today by The Herald Editorial Board which reported on our governor’s no-nonsense response to a federal demand for full cooperation with federal immigration enforcement acts. Gov. Ferguson informed AG Bondi (who’s been an officious little rhymes-with-knot from the get-go, remember her initial confirmation hearing?) that, uh, no, we won’t be bullied. I say, “Yay for you, Governor! The Smithsonian must be so jealous.”

Finally, there’s Saturday’s “The Buzz.” Nicely done, Mr. Bauer. You hit the nail on the head for all seven of those unexpected revelations. “Guardrails, Mr. President, the word you’re looking for is guardrails.” Hilarious! Thank you!

Candace Plog

Edmonds