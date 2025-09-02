Local government use of AI will separate officials from public

I read that our local government officials have begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to communicate with their constituents “Everett officials, among others in WA, using ChatGPT for government work,” The Herald, Aug. 27). The article suggests that this is all about saving money. When have we heard that before?

There are several reasons why I am concerned about the trend to use AI. As a rule, I carefully examine a politician’s or government officials’ writing, the words they choose, the tone, how they phrase their communications, as well as the content of what they say. I want to figure out what they really mean when they write. The clues can be found even if a subordinate writes the communication, because they adopt the boss’s trope. Human beings crawl with clues and those clues find expression in their writing. Using AI to communicate separates writers from their communications and hides rather more than it reveals. I do not want government officials to hide the truth behind some artificial barrier. I am also concerned that a pell-mell rush to use AI will cost people employment and ultimately prove to be an overreaction to yet another technological fad.

I will be watching for communications from anyone who represents me that carry the clues to AI composition. The clues are there. I will complain vociferously to the representative who uses AI to hide when they communicate with me.

William Mezger

Edmonds