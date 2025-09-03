Prep volleyball roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 3:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Snohomish 1

EDMONDS — Led by Indira Carey Boxley’s 17 kills and nine digs, Eva Belova’s 13 kills, Addy Pontak’s 22 digs and Estefany Alarcon’s 23 assists and seven digs, the Warriors came away with a season-opening win by scores of 25-22, 18-15, 25-19, 25-16. The Panthers were led by Sawyer Mahler (14 kills, 15 digs), Vera Miller (19 assists, six digs) and Molly Hammer (15 digs, block).

Archbishop Murphy 3, Squalicum 1

EVERETT — Powered by Ashley Fletcher’s 12 kills and 16 digs, the Wildcats opened the season with a win, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17. Blythe Decker (13 kills, three aces, 12 digs), Julia Navaluna (12 digs, two aces) and Teulia Halalilo (29 assists, seven kills, two aces) also contributed.