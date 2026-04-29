Prep roundup: Lynnwood girls tennis outlasts Shorewood

Prep roundup for Wednesday, April 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Lynnwood 4, Shorewood 3

At Shorewood H.S.

Singles—Rose Tulga (L) def. Micah Crose 7-6(2), 5-7, 10-7. Tayler Simbulan (L) def. Jessica Saleska (default). Sophia Nguyen (S) def. Rachel Ericson 2-6, 6-4, 10-5. Shinuen Moon (S) def. Tina Vo 6-2, 6-1; Doubles—Adeline Tran-Ava Barias (L) def. Lilah Becker-Addy Balkin 5-7, 6-1, 10-2. Kiera Vega-Haileigh (S) def. Melissa Seng-Naomi Aquino 6-4, 0-6, 10-4. Maggie Hesedahl-Venus Hernandez (L) def. Ava Eckhardt-Anika Benson 6-2, 6-1.

Shorecrest 6, Mountlake Terrace 1

At Kellogg M.S.

Singles—Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Amanda Wangmo 6-1, 6-1. Zuma Vining (S) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-0, 6-0. Julia Shteyngart (M) def. Walker Temme 6-4, 2-6, 11-9. Sabina Schoeld (S) def. Leia Anteneh 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Lauren Kajimura-Mia Halset (S) def. Alex Robles-Clara Loveless 6-0, 6-0. Calla Rihnsmith-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Tramanh Ho-Camden Curtis 6-3, 6-1. Katharine Mercer-Avery Burns (S) def. Hannah Nguyen-Gretta Patterson 6-0, 6-4.

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Meadowdale at Archbishop Murphy, score not reported

Wesco 4A

Arlington 6, Mariner 1

At Arlington H.S.

Singles—Grace Armes (A) def. Christina Pham 7-5, 6-3. Tatiana Carrillo (A) def. Crystal Mendoza-Cruz 2-6, 6-4, 10-3. Morgan Trenh (M) def. Savannah Thomas 6-0, 7-5. Mia Whobrey (A) def. Mia Le 6-0, 6-1; Doubles—Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman (A) def. Kayla Cahyadi-Kayla Abendroth 6-1, 6-0. Grace Farris-Lyla Morzelewski (A) def. Emily Huynh-Malany Le 6-3, 5-7, 10-7. Sophie Jean-Louis-Ellie Linklater (A) def. Michelle Huynh-Eliza Riaz 7-5, 6-0.

Cascade 5, Lake Stevens 2

At Cascade H.S.

Singles—Sophia Manabat (C) def. Juliana Manley 7-6(1), 6-3. Elise Morton (L) def. Yasmina Drissy 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. Miley Ho (C) def. Megan Dauber 6-3, 6-4. Kenadie Pester (L) def. Dani Desimone 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Doubles—Lana Vu-Sophia Thigpen (C) def. Chloe Bernstein-Natalie Hayden 6-1, 6-4. Tashi Sherpa-Inessa Dmitruk (C) def. Tabitha Miller-Leah Campbell 6-1, 7-6(4). Jessica Lor-Lily Tran (C) def. Taylor Bryant-Keira Bilkovich (forfeit).

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Kamiak at Glacier Peak, score not reported

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

Singles—Grace Ross (S) def. Stella Baumgart 6-1, 6-1. Abbie Carlson (S) def. Analise Weber 6-0, 6-1. Teagan Swanson (S) def. Danna Mendoza 6-1, 6-0. Poppy Hanson (S) def. Jill Thomas 6-2, 6-0; Doubles—Mylee LaComb-Addison Bowie (S) def. Grace Cabrera-Gabi Cabrera 6-0, 6-0. Zoey Halligan-Megan Smith (S) def. Lila Freeman-Milan Rivera Valencia 6-0, 6-0. Katie Rahm-Liza Howe (S) def. Addison Lopez-Amina Helo 6-0, 6-0.

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Everett at Marysville Getchell, score not reported

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 5, Monroe 2

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Singles—Abby Peterson (E) def. Ashtyn Wheeler 6-1, 6-2. Maddy Ashe (E) def. Madelyn Clark 6-0, 6-1. Hannah Heong (E) def. Ellie Heskew 6-0, 3-6, 1-0. Simryn Gill (E) def. Allison Landrum 6-0, 6-1; Doubles—Emiko Spengler-Emersyn Hartway (M) def. Sydney Bates-Poppy Swanson 7-6, 6-1. Amelia Miller-Jenna Hodson (E) def. Keeley Reed-Addyson Sullivan 7-5, 6-1. Eva Heit-Eliana Horner (M) def. Ellie Sadler-Josephine Bahm.

Snohomish 6, Jackson 1

At Snohomish H.S.

Singles—Mak Dauer (S) def. Teegan Bridgman 6-1, 6-4. Janelle Childs (S) def. Sreshta Sundar-Ganesh 6-3, 6-2. Elle Cottet (S) def. Lauren Chung 6-4, 6-3. Ella Woolley (S) def. Callia Park 6-4, 6-2; Doubles—Gracie Schouten-Francys Montilla (J) def. Morgan Gibson-Chloe Dauer 6-1, 1-6, 15-13. Lily Masche-Molly Hammer (S) def. Leah Wilson-Myla Nguyen 6-4, 6-2. Bianca Richards-Noelle Larson (S) def. Jimena Beltran-Orduno-Nadia Villareal-Carriedo 7-6(2), 6-3.

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TRACK AND FIELD

Wesco

Archbishop Murphy, Everett vs. Shorewood

At Shoreline Stadium

Boys team scores: Shorewood 83, Everett 39, Archbishop Murphy 14

Girls team scores: Shorewood 56, Everett 54, Archbishop Murphy 26

Click HERE for full results.

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BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Marysville Pilchuck 2, Sultan 2